Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Carmel man believed to be in danger

Andrew Prather Jr.
Carmel Police Department
Andrew Prather Jr.
Posted at 10:17 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 22:17:55-04

CARMEL — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 79-year-old man missing from Hamilton County.

The Carmel Police Department says Andrew Prather Jr., 79, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on June 20 driving a 2006 Cadillac Escalade. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Prather is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and approximately 215 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, grey cargo shorts and white tennis shoes. The vehicle he was driving has Indiana registration 29J8.

If you have any information on Andrew Prather, Jr., contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or 911.

