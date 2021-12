KOKOMO — Kokomo Police are investigating the disappearance of a man last seen November 30 at 12 p.m.

Charles Kraner, 83, is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He has brown hair with hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, brown shirt and blue jeans. Authorities say he was driving a red 2019 Jeep Cherokee with Indiana registration UAP605.

If you have any information on Charles Kraner, contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-457-1105 or 911.