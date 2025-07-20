Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Silver Alert issued for a missing 81-year-old woman from Carmel

CARMEL, IN — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old woman.

Sheryl Sommerkamp, 81, is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Sommerkamp is missing from Carmel, Indiana. She was last seen on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 5:21 p.m.

Police said Sheryl was last seen wearing a blue jacket, pink shirt, and blue jeans, and she was driving a light blue 2012 Volkswagen Beetle with Indiana license plate AF5518.

Sheryl Sommerkamp is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sheryl Sommerkamp, contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 or 911.

