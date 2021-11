INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued early Thursday for Benjamin Morris of Indianapolis, who was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday.

Morris is 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.

Anyone who might have seen Morris is asked to call IMPD at 317-327-6540 or 911.