Silver Alert issued for missing 13-year-old from Clarksville

Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 13-year-old boy.

David Santos, 13, is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Santos is missing from Clarksville, Indiana, which is 111 miles south of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 8:23 am.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on David Santos, contact the Clarksville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.

