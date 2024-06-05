Silver Alert issued for missing 13-year-old girl from Columbia City

Columbia City — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 13-year-old female.

Daisy Rogers, 13, is described as 5 feet 1 inches tall, 110 pounds, blond hair with green eyes.

Rogers is missing from Columbia City, Indiana. She was last seen on Sunday, June 2, 2024 at 10:37 p.m..

Police said Rogers was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Rogers is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Daisy Rogers contact the Whitley County Sheriff's Department at 260-244-6410 or 911.

