Silver Alert issued for missing 13-year-old girl from Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 13-year-old girl.

Ava Huston, 13, is described as a black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Huston is missing from Mishawaka, Indiana. She was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at 8:15 pm.

Police said Huston was last seen wearing a white and black plaid shirt, and black leggings.

Ava Huston is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ava Huston, contact the contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or 911