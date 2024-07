Silver Alert cancelled after 14-year-old is located

Prev Next Indiana State Police / WRTV

Posted at

HARTFORD CITY — Indiana State Police has canceled the Silver Alert issued overnight for the missing 14-year-old from Hartford City. WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines Latest Headlines | July 30, 7am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.