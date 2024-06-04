Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old from Grant County

GRANT COUNTY — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl from Grant County.

Brittney Moser is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has black hair with hazel eyes.

Moser is missing from Fairmount, Indiana. She was last seen at 12:01 a.m. on June 2.

Police said Moser was last seen wearing a dark blue baseball hat, dark blue jacket, gray sweatpants and black Nike slides. She was also carrying a blue duffle bag with a red strap.

Moser is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Moser, contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 765-668-8168 or 911.