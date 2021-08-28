Watch
Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old from Jasper

Posted at 10:33 AM, Aug 28, 2021
JASPER - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl missing from Jasper since Friday.

The Jasper Police Department says Ashley Livingston was last seen around noon and is believed to be in extreme danger. She may require medical assistance.

She's described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 320 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Ashley was last seen wearing a black checkered short sleeve shirt and leggings.

Jasper is located about 120 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on Ashley Livingston, contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or 911.

