JEFFERSONVILLE — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville.

Aireonna Mays was last seen Monday morning around 9:55 a.m.

Mays was last seen wearing a tie dye shirt and dark pants. She stands 5'5" and weights 166 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If seen call 911 immediately.