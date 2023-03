FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Emily Barger, 14.

Floyd County is located along the Ohio River along the Indiana/Kentucky border.

Barger was last seen on March 6 at 1 a.m. in Georgetown, Indiana. She was wearing unknown clothing and is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Emily Barger, contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department at 812-948-5400 or 911.