Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old from Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 15-year-old female.

Mia Bennett, a 15-year-old white female, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, with pink hair and blue eyes.

Bennett is missing from Crawfordsville, Indiana. She was last seen on Tuesday, June 17 at 03:40 a.m.

Police said Bennett was last seen wearing a baseball hat, an unknown T-shirt, and sweatpants, and black slides.

Mia Bennett is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Mia Bennett, contact the Crawfordsville Police Department at (765) 362-3300 or 911.