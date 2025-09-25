Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have declared a Silver Alert for a missing 15-year-old from Indianapolis.

Bobby Johnson was last seen Thursday at 4:31 a.m., according to the IU Health Department of Public Safety.

Johnson is described as a Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, green sweatpants and white tennis shoes.

Authorities believe Johnson is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts is asked to contact the IU Health Department of Public Safety at (317) 962-8000 or call 911.

