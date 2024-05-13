Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old from Knightstown

RUSH COUNTY — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 15-year-old from Knightstown.

Camden Hatfield, 15, is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. He has brown hair with blue eyes.

Hatfield is missing from Knightstown, Indiana. He was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on May 8.

Police said Camden was last seen wearing a black tank top and black jogger pants.

Camden is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Camden Hatfield, contact the Rush County Sheriff's Office at 765-932-2931 or 911.

