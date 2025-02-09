Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old from South Bend

SOUTH BEND — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 15-year-old girl.

Zaina Mason is described as 15-year-old black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Mason is missing from South Bend, Indiana. She was last seen on Sunday, February 9, 2025

Police said Mason was last seen wearing a white puffer jacket, white shirt, and black leggings.

Mason is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Zania Mason, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-255-0621 or 911.