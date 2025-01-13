Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old from St. John

ST. JOHN — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 15-year-old girl.

Alina Rhoades, 15, is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Rhoades is missing from St. John, Indiana. She was last seen on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

Police said Alina was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black leggings, carrying a tan tote bag and a black backpack. She may be a passenger in a white 2012-14 Toyota Camry with tinted windows and black rims with unknown registration.

Alina is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Alina Rhoades, contact the St. John Police Department at (219) 660-0000 or 911