Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old from Valparaiso

PORTER COUNTY — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 15-year-old male.

Austin Delph, 15, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Delph is missing from Valparaiso, Indiana which is 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 8:30 p.m.

Police said Delph was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and red shoes.

Austin Delph is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Austin Delph, contact the Porter County Sheriff’s Department at (219) 477-3170 or 911.