Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl from Avon

AVON, Ind. — Indiana State Police have issued a Statewide Silver Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl from Avon who is believed to be in extreme danger.

The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office is searching for Anyia Hoopingarner, described as a white female, 4 feet 10 inches tall, 110 pounds, with blonde/red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray sweatpants.

Hoopingarner was last seen on Monday at 1:30 a.m. in Avon, which is located 14 miles west of downtown Indianapolis. Authorities believe she may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Anyia Hoopingarner's whereabouts should contact the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office at 317-745-9332 or call 911 immediately.