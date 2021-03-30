Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl from Gary

GARY — Police in Gary are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl, according to Indiana State Police.

Kenedie McNair was last seen wearing a navy blue sweat suit and white Adidas tennis shoes at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Police believe she was with her father, Carl Banks, in a white GMC Denali with a partial Mississippi license plate of JC797.

Indiana State Police described McNair as a Black female who is 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.

Banks is a 36-year-old Black male who is 6-feet-1-inches tall, weighs 308 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1214 or 911.