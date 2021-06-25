Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Berne girl

BERNE — A Silver Alert was issued early Friday for a missing 16-year-old Adams County girl, police said.

Kaleigh Wynn, of Berne, was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Thursday wearing a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt, black-colored athletic shorts and sandals, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

Wynn is described as a white female who is 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighs 120 pounds and has faded pink hair with hazel eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Berne Police Department at 260-724-5345, extension 1, or 911.