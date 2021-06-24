Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Dearborn County girl

LAWRENCEBURG — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for a missing 16-year-old Dearborn County girl, police said.

Shannon Oney, of Lawrenceburg, who was last seen just after 6:45 p.m. Wednesday wearing a black shirt, black pants and black Vans shoes. Oney is described as a white female who is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has blond hair with blue eyes, according to Indiana State Police.

Police believe she is with Lamont Giles, a 33-year-old biracial male who is 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. Giles drives a white Chevrolet Colorado truck with Ohio license plate HTQ8117.

Anyone with information should contact the Dearborn County Sheriff's Department at 812-542-3200 or 911.