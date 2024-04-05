Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old from Montpelier

MONTPELIER — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 16-year-old male.

Jesse Carlsen, 16, is described as 6 feet 0 inches tall, 160 pounds, with red and brown hair and blue eyes.

Carlsen is missing from Montpelier, Indiana which is 94 miles northeast of Indianapolis. They were last seen on Thursday, April 4 at 4 p.m.

Police said Carlsen was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie sweatshirt with gray sleeves, gray loose-fit athletic pants, black ankle socks and black slide-on shoes.

Carlsen is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jesse Carlsen, contact the Montpelier Police Department at 765-348-0930 or 911.