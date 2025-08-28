Silver Alert issued for missing 17-year-old from Cass County

TWELVE MILE, CASS COUNTY — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 17-year-old girl.

Lydia Barconia, a 17-year-old black female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Barconia is missing from Twelve Mile, Indiana. She was last seen on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 6:30 a.m.

Police said Barconia was last seen wearing a white coat, black pants and carrying a blue backpack.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lydia Barconia, contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 574-753-7800 or 911.