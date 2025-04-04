Silver Alert issued for missing 17-year-old from Marion

MARION — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 17-year-old girl.

Makayla Perdue, 17, is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Perdue is missing from Marion, Indiana. She was last seen Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 9:50 p.m. Police say she ran away from Radiant Health.

Police said Perdue was last seen wearing a grey, white and black sweatshirt and dark blue jeans.

Perdue is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Makayla Perdue, contact the Marion Police Department at (765) 662-9981 or 911.