Silver Alert issued for missing 18-year-old Evansville woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an 18-year-old woman missing from Evansville.

Kaylin Carnahan was last seen Saturday at 7:30 p.m., according to Evansville police.

Carnahan is described as a white female, 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

Police believe Carnahan is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Evansville is located 170 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information about Carnahan's whereabouts is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or call 911.