Silver Alert issued for missing 18-year-old Lake County man

LAKE COUNTY — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 18-year-old man from Lake County.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Alexander Hightower.

Hightower is described as 6'1" and 160 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing purple scrubs, a black leather jacket, and gray and white gym shoes on Monday at 4:45 a.m..

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance due to needing medication.

According to the Griffith Police Department, Hightower has autism and has limited verbal ability.