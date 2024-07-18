Silver Alert issued for missing 19-year-old from Greensburg

GREENSBURG — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 19-year-old woman from Greensburg.

Mia Wilson is described as an Asian female, 4'11" and 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Indiana State Police

Wilson is missing from Greensburg, Indiana, which is 47 miles southeast of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Wednesday, July 17 at 6 p.m.

Police said Wilson was last seen wearing a pink top, black skirt, and blue and green Nike shoes.

Wilson is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Greensburg Police Department at 812-222-4911 or 911.