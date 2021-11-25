Silver Alert issued for missing 20-year-old Westfield woman

WESTFIELD — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for a missing Westfield woman.

Hailey Fishburn, 20, was last seen Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., according to a release from Indiana State Police. ISP believes she may be in danger or require medical assistance.

Fishburn is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a long blue denim dress and black shirt.

ISP asks that if anyone has information on Fishburn's location to contact the Westfield Police Department at 317-773-1300 or 911.

