Silver Alert issued for missing 23-year-old from Marion

GRANT COUNTY — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 23-year-old woman.

Sarah Miller, 23, is described as, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Miller is missing from Marion, Indiana. She was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m.

Police said Miller was last seen wearing pink glasses, black pajamas, and black boots.

Sarah Miller is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sarah Miller, contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Department at 765-668-8168 or 911.