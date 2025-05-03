Silver Alert issued for missing 23-year-old from Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 23-year-old man.

Ethan Flynn, 23, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Flynn is missing from Battle Ground, Indiana. He was last seen on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 9 p.m.

Police said Ethan was last seen wearing a gray ball cap, glasses, a black t-shirt, blue pants, and gray shoes. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ethan Flynn, contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office at (765) 423-9321 or 911.