Silver Alert issued for missing 28-year-old from Batesville

BATESVILLE — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 28-year-old woman from Batesville.

Sonya Balsley, 28, is described as a black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 202 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Balsley is missing from Batesville, Indiana, which is 63 miles southeast of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Monday July, 29 at 10 a.m.

Police said Balsley was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with black and red sleeves and black leggings.

Balsley is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sonya Balsley, contact the Batesville Police Department at 812-934-3131 or 911.