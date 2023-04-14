Silver Alert issued for missing 29-year-old from Elwood

ELWOOD — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 29-year-old from Elwood.

According to Indiana State Police, Katelyn Neil Davis went missing from Elwood just before 7 a.m. Friday morning

Davis stands 5 feet 0 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair with green eyes, according to police. They may be driving a beige 2008 Ford Escape with Indiana license plate No. ZVY411.

Davis is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Katelyn Neil Davis, contact the Elwood Police Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.