Silver Alert issued for missing 29 year old woman from Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 29-year-old woman.

Megan McGee, 29, is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

McGee is missing from Mishawaka, Indiana which is 150 miles north of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Friday, Nov. 15 at 8 a.m.

Police said she was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Megan McGee is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Megan McGee, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or 911.

