Silver Alert issued for missing 3 and 1 year olds from Newburgh

NEWBURGH, INDIANA — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 3-year-old female and a 1-year-old male.

Zy’ria Salas is a 3-year-old black female, 3 feet tall, 35 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.

Zacari Owens is a 1-year-old black male, 3 feet tall, 30 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Salas and Owens are missing from Newburgh, Indiana. They last seen on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 2:00 pm.

Police said Zy’ria and Zacari were last known to be in the company of their mother, Damyiah Owens, a 25-year-old black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 145 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Zy’ria and Zacari are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Zy’ria and Zacari , contact the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 897-1200 or 911.