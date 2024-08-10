Silver Alert issued for missing 3-month-old boy from Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 3-month-old child from Lafayette.

Jacob Moneus, 3-months-old, is described as 1'11" and 13 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Moneus is missing from Lafayette, Indiana. He was last seen on Saturday, August 10 at 12 p.m.

Police said Moneus was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a black bird on it and a diaper.

Moneus is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Moneus, contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or 911.