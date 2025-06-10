Silver Alert issued for missing 31-year-old from Logansport

LOGANSPORT/CASS COUNTY — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 31-year-old woman.

Crestin Andrews, 31, is described as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Andrews is missing from Logansport, Indiana. She was last seen on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 12:42 p.m.

Police said Crestin was last seen wearing a striped shirt and blue jeans.

Crestin is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Crestin Andrews, contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.