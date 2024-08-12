Silver Alert issued for missing 35-year-old from Lafayette

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 35-year-old woman.

Jonna Hernandez, 35, is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hernandez is missing from Lafayette, Indiana. She was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 11 p.m.

Police said Hernandez was last seen driving a red 2016 Nissan Pathfinder with Indiana Plate: 328BYX.

Jonna Hernandez is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jonna Hernandez contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office at 765-423-9321 or 911.