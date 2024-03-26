Silver Alert issued for missing 4-year-old from Brownsburg

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 4-year-old boy.

Michael Nadalin is described as a 4 year old white male, 3 feet 6 inches tall, 36 pounds, blonde with brown eyes.

Nadalin is missing from Brownsburg, Indiana. He was last seen on Monday March 25, 2024, at 5:15 p.m wearing a white Super Mario Brothers t-shirt, blue undershirt and gray sweatpants.

Police said Nadaline was last seen with Chloe Sauerwald a 33 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 115 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair and driving a white 2017 Chrysler Pacifica with and Indiana plate of BOE774. . Sauerwald is reportedly Nadalin’s biological mother.

Michael Nadalin is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Michael Nadalin, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.