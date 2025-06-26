Silver Alert issued for missing 41-year-old from Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 41-year-old female.

Julia Frederick, 41, is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. Police said no specific clothing description is available.

Frederick is missing from North Salem, Indiana. She was last seen on Sunday, June 21, 2025, at midnight.

Julia Frederick is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Julia Frederick, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.