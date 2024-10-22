Silver Alert issued for missing 43-year-old from Otterbein

OTTERBEIN — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 43-year-old man.

Donald Whistler, 43, is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Whistler is missing from Otterbein, Indiana which is 77 miles northwest of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 8 a.m.

Police said Whistler was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and green khaki pants that can be converted into shorts.

Donald Whistler is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Donald Whistler, contact the Otterbein Police Department at (765) 884-0080 or 911.