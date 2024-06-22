Silver Alert issued for missing 50-year-old man from West Harrison

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 50-year-old man.

Roger Purcell is described as 5'9" and 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Purcell is missing from West Harrison, Indiana. He was last seen on Thursday, June 20 at 11 p.m.

Police said Purcell was wearing a gray cutoff tank top and white shorts when he was last seen.

Purcell is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Roger Purcell, contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 765-647-4138 or 911.