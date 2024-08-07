Silver Alert issued for missing 55-year-old from Merrillville

LAKE COUNTY — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 55-year-old woman from Merrillville.

Vicki Lynn Kirkwood, 55, is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Kirkwood is missing from Merrillville, Indiana, which is about 141 miles northwest of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 6 and 2 p.m.

Police said Kirkwood was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants with multi colored stripes.

Vicki Lynn Kirkwood is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Vicki Lynn Kirkwood, contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Department at 219-755-3400 or 911.