Silver Alert issued for missing 57-year-old from Greensburg

GREENSBURG — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 57-year-old man.

Ronald M. Harris, 57, is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and 190 pounds with brown hair with brown eyes.

Harris is missing from Greensburg, Indiana. He was last seen on May 3, 2024 at 8 a.m.

Police said Harris was last seen wearing a wide brimmed hat, and driving a red 1995 Ford F-350 with Indiana License Plate: REBA22.

Ronald M. Harris is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ronald M. Harris, contact the Greensburg Police Department at (812) 663-3131 or 911.