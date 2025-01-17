Silver Alert issued for missing 59-year-old man from Kokomo

KOKOMO, IN — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 59-year-old man.

James Dean Adams, 59, is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Adams is missing from Kokomo, Indiana. He was last seen on December 1, 2024, at 3 a.m.

Police said James was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans.

James Dean Adams is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on James Dean Adams, contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-457-1105 or 911.