Silver Alert issued for missing 61-year-old from Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 61-year-old man.

Lyle Stanton, 61, is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Stanton, who is missing from Shelbyville, Indiana, was last seen on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.

Police said Lyle was last seen wearing a Washington D.C. hoodie, a white or black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Lyle Stanton is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lyle Stanton, contact the Shelbyville Police Department at 317-392-5108 or 911.

__