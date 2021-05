MARION — A Silver Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing Marion man, police said.

Phillip Collins, 62, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants at 2:35 a.m. Monday, according to Indiana State Police.

He is described as a white male who is 6-feet-tall, weighs 250 pounds and has gray hair with blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or 911.