Silver Alert issued for missing 66-year-old from Indianapolis

Posted at 12:08 PM, Jun 21, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 66-year-old Indianapolis man.

Frederico Acosta, 66, is described as 5'7" and 146 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Acosta is missing from Indianapolis, Indiana. He was last seen on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Police said Acosta was last seen wearing a short sleeve black and blue dress shirt and riding a red and silver bicycle.

Acosta is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Acosta, call 911.

