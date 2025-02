WARSAW — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 66-year-old woman.

Belinda Ellison, 66, is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ellison is missing from Warsaw, Indiana. She was last seen on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 2:00 a.m.

Authorities believe Ellison is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Belinda Ellison, contact the Warsaw Police Department at 574-372-9515 or 911.