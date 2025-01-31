Silver Alert issued for missing 67-year-old man from Danville

DANVILLE — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 67-year-old male.

Richard Henderson, 67, is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds, with brown and grey hair and blue eyes.

Henderson is missing from Danville, Indiana. He was last seen on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 8:45 p.m.

Police said Richard was last seen wearing olive green sweatpants and a matching olive green crew neck sweatshirt. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Richard Henderson, contact the Danville Police Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.